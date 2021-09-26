You Won't Believe What This Episode is About - Act Three Will Shock You!
Season 33 / Episode 1413 March 2022
Bart the Cool Kid
Season 33 / Episode 1520 March 2022
Pretty Whittle Liar
Season 33 / Episode 1627 March 2022
The Sound of Bleeding Gums
Season 33 / Episode 1710 April 2022
My Octopus and a Teacher
Season 33 / Episode 1824 April 2022
Girls Just Shauna Have Fun
Season 33 / Episode 191 May 2022
Marge the Meanie
Season 33 / Episode 208 May 2022
Meat Is Murder
Season 33 / Episode 2115 May 2022
Poorhouse Rock
Season 33 / Episode 2222 May 2022
В 33 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Симпсоны» Вечнозеленая аллея оказывается заполнена автомобильными пробками. По ходу развития событий Мо вынужден принять одно крайне важное решение. Сможет ли он найти в себе силы, чтобы сделать это?
