The Simpsons
TV Shows
The Simpsons
Seasons
Season 32
Episode 21
The Simpsons 1989 episode 21 season 32
"The Simpsons" season 32 all episodes
Season 32
Season 32
Undercover Burns
Season 32 / Episode 1
27 September 2020
I, Carumbus
Season 32 / Episode 2
4 October 2020
Now Museum, Now You Don't
Season 32 / Episode 3
11 October 2020
Treehouse Of Horror Xxxi
Season 32 / Episode 4
1 November 2020
The 7 Beer Itch
Season 32 / Episode 5
8 November 2020
The Road To Cincinnati
Season 32 / Episode 6
15 November 2020
Three Dreams Denied
Season 32 / Episode 7
22 November 2020
The Road To Cincinnati
Season 32 / Episode 8
29 November 2020
Sorry Not Sorry
Season 32 / Episode 9
6 December 2020
A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas
Season 32 / Episode 10
13 December 2020
The Dad-feelings Limited
Season 32 / Episode 11
3 January 2021
Diary Queen
Season 32 / Episode 12
21 February 2021
Wad Goals
Season 32 / Episode 13
28 February 2021
Yokel Hero
Season 32 / Episode 14
7 March 2021
Do PizzaBots Dream of Electric Guitars?
Season 32 / Episode 15
14 March 2021
Manger Things
Season 32 / Episode 16
21 March 2021
TBA
Season 32 / Episode 17
28 March 2021
Burger Kings
Season 32 / Episode 18
11 April 2021
Panic in the Streets of Springfield
Season 32 / Episode 19
18 April 2021
The Man from G.R.A.M.P.A.
Season 32 / Episode 20
9 May 2021
Mother and Child Reunion
Season 32 / Episode 21
16 May 2021
The Last Barfighter
Season 32 / Episode 22
23 May 2021
