The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 19

The Simpsons 1989 episode 19 season 32

"The Simpsons" season 32 all episodes
Undercover Burns
Season 32 / Episode 1 27 September 2020
I, Carumbus
Season 32 / Episode 2 4 October 2020
Now Museum, Now You Don't
Season 32 / Episode 3 11 October 2020
Treehouse Of Horror Xxxi
Season 32 / Episode 4 1 November 2020
The 7 Beer Itch
Season 32 / Episode 5 8 November 2020
The Road To Cincinnati
Season 32 / Episode 6 15 November 2020
Three Dreams Denied
Season 32 / Episode 7 22 November 2020
The Road To Cincinnati
Season 32 / Episode 8 29 November 2020
Sorry Not Sorry
Season 32 / Episode 9 6 December 2020
A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas
Season 32 / Episode 10 13 December 2020
The Dad-feelings Limited
Season 32 / Episode 11 3 January 2021
Diary Queen
Season 32 / Episode 12 21 February 2021
Wad Goals
Season 32 / Episode 13 28 February 2021
Yokel Hero
Season 32 / Episode 14 7 March 2021
Do PizzaBots Dream of Electric Guitars?
Season 32 / Episode 15 14 March 2021
Manger Things
Season 32 / Episode 16 21 March 2021
TBA
Season 32 / Episode 17 28 March 2021
Burger Kings
Season 32 / Episode 18 11 April 2021
Panic in the Streets of Springfield
Season 32 / Episode 19 18 April 2021
The Man from G.R.A.M.P.A.
Season 32 / Episode 20 9 May 2021
Mother and Child Reunion
Season 32 / Episode 21 16 May 2021
The Last Barfighter
Season 32 / Episode 22 23 May 2021
