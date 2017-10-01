Menu
The Simpsons
Season 29
Episode 8
The Simpsons 1989 episode 8 season 29
"The Simpsons" season 29 all episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
Season 24
Season 25
Season 26
Season 27
Season 28
Season 29
Season 30
Season 31
Season 32
Season 33
Season 34
Season 35
Season 36
Season 37
Season 38
Season 39
Season 40
Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson
Season 29 / Episode 0
22 October 2017
The Serfsons
Season 29 / Episode 1
1 October 2017
Springfield Splendor
Season 29 / Episode 2
8 October 2017
Whistler's Father
Season 29 / Episode 3
15 October 2017
Treehouse of Horror XXVIII
Season 29 / Episode 4
22 October 2017
Grampy Can Ya Hear Me
Season 29 / Episode 5
5 November 2017
The Old Blue Mayor She Ain't What She Used to Be
Season 29 / Episode 6
12 November 2017
Singin' in the Lane
Season 29 / Episode 7
19 November 2017
Mr. Lisa's Opus
Season 29 / Episode 8
3 December 2017
Gone Boy
Season 29 / Episode 9
10 December 2017
Haw-Haw Land
Season 29 / Episode 10
7 January 2018
Frink Gets Testy
Season 29 / Episode 11
14 January 2018
Homer is Where the Art Isn't
Season 29 / Episode 12
18 March 2018
3 Scenes Plus a Tag from a Marriage
Season 29 / Episode 13
25 March 2018
Fears of a Clown
Season 29 / Episode 14
1 April 2018
No Good Read Goes Unpunished
Season 29 / Episode 15
8 April 2018
King Leer
Season 29 / Episode 16
15 April 2018
Lisa Gets the Blues
Season 29 / Episode 17
22 April 2018
Forgive and Regret
Season 29 / Episode 18
29 April 2018
Left Behind
Season 29 / Episode 19
6 May 2018
Throw Grampa from the Dane
Season 29 / Episode 20
13 May 2018
Flanders' Ladder
Season 29 / Episode 21
20 May 2018
