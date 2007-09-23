Menu
The Simpsons Seasons Season 19 Episode 1

The Simpsons 1989 episode 1 season 19

"The Simpsons" season 19 all episodes
He Loves to Fly and He D'ohs
Season 19 / Episode 1 23 September 2007
Homer of Seville
Season 19 / Episode 2 30 September 2007
Midnight Towboy
Season 19 / Episode 3 7 October 2007
I Don't Wanna Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Season 19 / Episode 4 14 October 2007
Treehouse of Horror XVIII
Season 19 / Episode 5 4 November 2007
Little Orphan Millie
Season 19 / Episode 6 11 November 2007
Husbands and Knives
Season 19 / Episode 7 18 November 2007
Funeral for a Fiend
Season 19 / Episode 8 25 November 2007
Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind
Season 19 / Episode 9 16 December 2007
E Pluribus Wiggum
Season 19 / Episode 10 6 January 2008
That 90's Show
Season 19 / Episode 11 27 January 2008
Love, Springfieldian Style
Season 19 / Episode 12 17 February 2008
The Debarted
Season 19 / Episode 13 2 March 2008
Dial 'N' for Nerder
Season 19 / Episode 14 9 March 2008
Smoke on the Daughter
Season 19 / Episode 15 30 March 2008
Papa Don't Leech
Season 19 / Episode 16 13 April 2008
Apocalypse Cow
Season 19 / Episode 17 27 April 2008
Any Given Sundance
Season 19 / Episode 18 4 May 2008
Mona Leaves-a
Season 19 / Episode 19 11 May 2008
All About Lisa
Season 19 / Episode 20 18 May 2008
