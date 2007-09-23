Menu
The Simpsons 1989 episode 1 season 19
"The Simpsons" season 19 all episodes
He Loves to Fly and He D'ohs
Season 19 / Episode 1
23 September 2007
Homer of Seville
Season 19 / Episode 2
30 September 2007
Midnight Towboy
Season 19 / Episode 3
7 October 2007
I Don't Wanna Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Season 19 / Episode 4
14 October 2007
Treehouse of Horror XVIII
Season 19 / Episode 5
4 November 2007
Little Orphan Millie
Season 19 / Episode 6
11 November 2007
Husbands and Knives
Season 19 / Episode 7
18 November 2007
Funeral for a Fiend
Season 19 / Episode 8
25 November 2007
Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind
Season 19 / Episode 9
16 December 2007
E Pluribus Wiggum
Season 19 / Episode 10
6 January 2008
That 90's Show
Season 19 / Episode 11
27 January 2008
Love, Springfieldian Style
Season 19 / Episode 12
17 February 2008
The Debarted
Season 19 / Episode 13
2 March 2008
Dial 'N' for Nerder
Season 19 / Episode 14
9 March 2008
Smoke on the Daughter
Season 19 / Episode 15
30 March 2008
Papa Don't Leech
Season 19 / Episode 16
13 April 2008
Apocalypse Cow
Season 19 / Episode 17
27 April 2008
Any Given Sundance
Season 19 / Episode 18
4 May 2008
Mona Leaves-a
Season 19 / Episode 19
11 May 2008
All About Lisa
Season 19 / Episode 20
18 May 2008
