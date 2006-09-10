Menu
The Simpsons
The Simpsons
Season 18
Episode 13
The Simpsons 1989 episode 13 season 18
The Mook, the Chef, the Wife and Her Homer
Season 18 / Episode 1
10 September 2006
Jazzy and the Pussycats
Season 18 / Episode 2
17 September 2006
Please Homer, Don't Hammer 'em
Season 18 / Episode 3
24 September 2006
Treehouse of Horror XVII
Season 18 / Episode 4
5 November 2006
GI (Annoyed Grunt)
Season 18 / Episode 5
12 November 2006
Moe 'N' a Lisa
Season 18 / Episode 6
19 November 2006
Ice Cream of Margie (With the Light Blue Hair)
Season 18 / Episode 7
26 November 2006
The Haw-Hawed Couple
Season 18 / Episode 8
10 December 2006
Kill Gil (Parts I & II)
Season 18 / Episode 9
17 December 2006
The Wife Aquatic
Season 18 / Episode 10
7 January 2007
Revenge is a Dish Best Served Three Times
Season 18 / Episode 11
28 January 2007
Little Big Girl
Season 18 / Episode 12
11 February 2007
Springfield Up
Season 18 / Episode 13
18 February 2007
Yokel Chords
Season 18 / Episode 14
4 March 2007
Rome-old and Juli-eh
Season 18 / Episode 15
11 March 2007
Homerazzi
Season 18 / Episode 16
25 March 2007
Marge Gamer
Season 18 / Episode 17
22 April 2007
The Boys of Bummer
Season 18 / Episode 18
29 April 2007
Crook and Ladder
Season 18 / Episode 19
6 May 2007
Stop or My Dog Will Shoot
Season 18 / Episode 20
13 May 2007
24 Minutes
Season 18 / Episode 21
20 May 2007
You Kent Always Say What You Want
Season 18 / Episode 22
20 May 2007
