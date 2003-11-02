Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Simpsons Seasons Season 15 Episode 8

The Simpsons 1989 episode 8 season 15

"The Simpsons" season 15 all episodes
Treehouse of Horror XIV
Season 15 / Episode 1 2 November 2003
My Mother the Carjacker
Season 15 / Episode 2 9 November 2003
The President Wore Pearls
Season 15 / Episode 3 16 November 2003
The Regina Monologues
Season 15 / Episode 4 23 November 2003
The Fat and the Furriest
Season 15 / Episode 5 30 November 2003
Today I Am a Klown
Season 15 / Episode 6 7 December 2003
'Tis the Fifteenth Season
Season 15 / Episode 7 14 December 2003
Marge vs. Singles, Seniors, Childless Couples and Teens, and Gays
Season 15 / Episode 8 4 January 2004
I, (Annoyed Grunt)-Bot
Season 15 / Episode 9 11 January 2004
Diatribe of a Mad Housewife
Season 15 / Episode 10 25 January 2004
Margical History Tour
Season 15 / Episode 11 8 February 2004
Milhouse Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Season 15 / Episode 12 15 February 2004
Smart & Smarter
Season 15 / Episode 13 22 February 2004
The Ziff Who Came to Dinner
Season 15 / Episode 14 14 March 2004
Co-Dependent's Day
Season 15 / Episode 15 21 March 2004
Wandering Juvie
Season 15 / Episode 16 28 March 2004
My Big Fat Geek Wedding
Season 15 / Episode 17 18 April 2004
Catch 'Em If You Can
Season 15 / Episode 18 25 April 2004
Simple Simpson
Season 15 / Episode 19 2 May 2004
The Way We Weren't
Season 15 / Episode 20 9 May 2004
Bart-Mangled Banner
Season 15 / Episode 21 16 May 2004
Fraudcast News
Season 15 / Episode 22 23 May 2004
Episode description

В 15 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Симпсоны» мероприятие для младенцев завершается потасовкой, после чего взрослые бездетные пары решают стать менее миролюбивыми к детям. С происходящим несогласна Мардж, которая организует ответное движение.

