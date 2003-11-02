Marge vs. Singles, Seniors, Childless Couples and Teens, and Gays
Season 15 / Episode 84 January 2004
I, (Annoyed Grunt)-Bot
Season 15 / Episode 911 January 2004
Diatribe of a Mad Housewife
Season 15 / Episode 1025 January 2004
Margical History Tour
Season 15 / Episode 118 February 2004
Milhouse Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Season 15 / Episode 1215 February 2004
Smart & Smarter
Season 15 / Episode 1322 February 2004
The Ziff Who Came to Dinner
Season 15 / Episode 1414 March 2004
Co-Dependent's Day
Season 15 / Episode 1521 March 2004
Wandering Juvie
Season 15 / Episode 1628 March 2004
My Big Fat Geek Wedding
Season 15 / Episode 1718 April 2004
Catch 'Em If You Can
Season 15 / Episode 1825 April 2004
Simple Simpson
Season 15 / Episode 192 May 2004
The Way We Weren't
Season 15 / Episode 209 May 2004
Bart-Mangled Banner
Season 15 / Episode 2116 May 2004
Fraudcast News
Season 15 / Episode 2223 May 2004
В 15 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Симпсоны» мероприятие для младенцев завершается потасовкой, после чего взрослые бездетные пары решают стать менее миролюбивыми к детям. С происходящим несогласна Мардж, которая организует ответное движение.
