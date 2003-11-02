Marge vs. Singles, Seniors, Childless Couples and Teens, and Gays
Season 15 / Episode 84 January 2004
I, (Annoyed Grunt)-Bot
Season 15 / Episode 911 January 2004
Diatribe of a Mad Housewife
Season 15 / Episode 1025 January 2004
Margical History Tour
Season 15 / Episode 118 February 2004
Milhouse Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Season 15 / Episode 1215 February 2004
Smart & Smarter
Season 15 / Episode 1322 February 2004
The Ziff Who Came to Dinner
Season 15 / Episode 1414 March 2004
Co-Dependent's Day
Season 15 / Episode 1521 March 2004
Wandering Juvie
Season 15 / Episode 1628 March 2004
My Big Fat Geek Wedding
Season 15 / Episode 1718 April 2004
Catch 'Em If You Can
Season 15 / Episode 1825 April 2004
Simple Simpson
Season 15 / Episode 192 May 2004
The Way We Weren't
Season 15 / Episode 209 May 2004
Bart-Mangled Banner
Season 15 / Episode 2116 May 2004
Fraudcast News
Season 15 / Episode 2223 May 2004
Episode description
В 15 сезоне 12 серии сериала «Симпсоны» в жизни Барта происходят серьезные перемены. Матери Милхауса предложили новую работу, так что школьный товарищ меняет место жительства. Гомер, чтобы заработать денег на подарок, занимается попрошайничеством.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email