The Simpsons
Seasons
Season 11
Episode 20
The Simpsons 1989 episode 20 season 11
7.1
"The Simpsons" season 11 all episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
Season 24
Season 25
Season 26
Season 27
Season 28
Season 29
Season 30
Season 31
Season 32
Season 33
Season 34
Season 35
Season 36
Season 37
Season 38
Season 39
Season 40
Beyond Blunderdome
Season 11 / Episode 1
26 September 1999
Brother's Little Helper
Season 11 / Episode 2
3 October 1999
Guess Who's Coming to Criticize Dinner
Season 11 / Episode 3
24 October 1999
Treehouse of Horror X
Season 11 / Episode 4
31 October 1999
E-I-E-I-(Annoyed Grunt)
Season 11 / Episode 5
7 November 1999
Hello Gutter, Hello Fadder
Season 11 / Episode 6
14 November 1999
Eight Misbehavin
Season 11 / Episode 7
21 November 1999
Take My Wife, Sleaze
Season 11 / Episode 8
28 November 1999
Grift of the Magi
Season 11 / Episode 9
19 December 1999
Little Big Mom
Season 11 / Episode 10
9 January 2000
Faith Off
Season 11 / Episode 11
16 January 2000
The Mansion Family
Season 11 / Episode 12
23 January 2000
Saddlesore Galactica
Season 11 / Episode 13
6 February 2000
Alone Again Natura-Diddily
Season 11 / Episode 14
13 February 2000
Missionary Impossible
Season 11 / Episode 15
20 February 2000
Pygmoelian
Season 11 / Episode 16
27 February 2000
Bart to the Future
Season 11 / Episode 17
19 March 2000
Days of Wine and D'Ohses
Season 11 / Episode 18
9 April 2000
Kill the Alligator and Run
Season 11 / Episode 19
30 April 2000
Last Tap Dance in Springfield
Season 11 / Episode 20
7 May 2000
It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Marge
Season 11 / Episode 21
14 May 2000
Behind the Laughter
Season 11 / Episode 22
21 May 2000
