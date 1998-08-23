Menu
The Simpsons Seasons Season 10 Episode 21

The Simpsons 1989 episode 21 season 10

7.1 Rate
10 votes
"The Simpsons" season 10 all episodes
Lard of the Dance
Season 10 / Episode 1 23 August 1998
The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace
Season 10 / Episode 2 20 September 1998
Bart the Mother
Season 10 / Episode 3 27 September 1998
Treehouse of Horror IX
Season 10 / Episode 4 25 October 1998
When You Dish Upon a Star
Season 10 / Episode 5 8 November 1998
D'Oh-in' in the Wind
Season 10 / Episode 6 15 November 1998
Lisa Gets an "A"
Season 10 / Episode 7 22 November 1998
Homer Simpson in: "Kidney Trouble"
Season 10 / Episode 8 6 December 1998
Mayored to the Mob
Season 10 / Episode 9 20 December 1998
Viva Ned Flanders
Season 10 / Episode 10 10 January 1999
Wild Barts Can't Be Broken
Season 10 / Episode 11 17 January 1999
Sunday, Cruddy Sunday
Season 10 / Episode 12 31 January 1999
Homer to the Max
Season 10 / Episode 13 7 February 1999
I'm with Cupid
Season 10 / Episode 14 14 February 1999
Marge Simpson in: "Screaming Yellow Honkers"
Season 10 / Episode 15 21 February 1999
Make Room for Lisa
Season 10 / Episode 16 28 February 1999
Maximum Homerdrive
Season 10 / Episode 17 28 March 1999
Simpsons Bible Stories
Season 10 / Episode 18 4 April 1999
Mom and Pop Art
Season 10 / Episode 19 11 April 1999
The Old Man and the "C" Student
Season 10 / Episode 20 25 April 1999
Monty Can't Buy Me Love
Season 10 / Episode 21 2 May 1999
They Saved Lisa's Brain
Season 10 / Episode 22 9 May 1999
30 Minutes Over Tokyo
Season 10 / Episode 23 16 May 1999
