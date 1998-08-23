Menu
The Simpsons 1989 episode 12 season 10
"The Simpsons" season 10 all episodes
Season 10
Lard of the Dance
Season 10 / Episode 1
23 August 1998
The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace
Season 10 / Episode 2
20 September 1998
Bart the Mother
Season 10 / Episode 3
27 September 1998
Treehouse of Horror IX
Season 10 / Episode 4
25 October 1998
When You Dish Upon a Star
Season 10 / Episode 5
8 November 1998
D'Oh-in' in the Wind
Season 10 / Episode 6
15 November 1998
Lisa Gets an "A"
Season 10 / Episode 7
22 November 1998
Homer Simpson in: "Kidney Trouble"
Season 10 / Episode 8
6 December 1998
Mayored to the Mob
Season 10 / Episode 9
20 December 1998
Viva Ned Flanders
Season 10 / Episode 10
10 January 1999
Wild Barts Can't Be Broken
Season 10 / Episode 11
17 January 1999
Sunday, Cruddy Sunday
Season 10 / Episode 12
31 January 1999
Homer to the Max
Season 10 / Episode 13
7 February 1999
I'm with Cupid
Season 10 / Episode 14
14 February 1999
Marge Simpson in: "Screaming Yellow Honkers"
Season 10 / Episode 15
21 February 1999
Make Room for Lisa
Season 10 / Episode 16
28 February 1999
Maximum Homerdrive
Season 10 / Episode 17
28 March 1999
Simpsons Bible Stories
Season 10 / Episode 18
4 April 1999
Mom and Pop Art
Season 10 / Episode 19
11 April 1999
The Old Man and the "C" Student
Season 10 / Episode 20
25 April 1999
Monty Can't Buy Me Love
Season 10 / Episode 21
2 May 1999
They Saved Lisa's Brain
Season 10 / Episode 22
9 May 1999
30 Minutes Over Tokyo
Season 10 / Episode 23
16 May 1999
Authorisation by email