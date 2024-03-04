Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
MasterChef Junior (2013), season 9
MasterChef Junior
12+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
4 March 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
6.6
13
votes
Eating Emoji
Season 9
Episode 1
4 March 2024
Under the Sea
Season 9
Episode 2
11 March 2024
Globetrotters
Season 9
Episode 3
18 March 2024
Magic Castle
Season 9
Episode 4
25 March 2024
Mystery Box
Season 9
Episode 5
15 April 2024
Pancakes & Ice Cream
Season 9
Episode 6
22 April 2024
Thyme Travel
Season 9
Episode 7
29 April 2024
Gordon Demo
Season 9
Episode 8
6 May 2024
Finale Part 1
Season 9
Episode 9
13 May 2024
Finale Part 2
Season 9
Episode 10
20 May 2024
