MasterChef Junior (2013), season 9

MasterChef Junior season 9 poster
MasterChef Junior 12+
Original title Season 9
Title Сезон 9
Season premiere 4 March 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
MasterChef Junior List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Eating Emoji
Season 9 Episode 1
4 March 2024
Under the Sea
Season 9 Episode 2
11 March 2024
Globetrotters
Season 9 Episode 3
18 March 2024
Magic Castle
Season 9 Episode 4
25 March 2024
Mystery Box
Season 9 Episode 5
15 April 2024
Pancakes & Ice Cream
Season 9 Episode 6
22 April 2024
Thyme Travel
Season 9 Episode 7
29 April 2024
Gordon Demo
Season 9 Episode 8
6 May 2024
Finale Part 1
Season 9 Episode 9
13 May 2024
Finale Part 2
Season 9 Episode 10
20 May 2024
TV series release schedule
