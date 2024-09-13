Menu
Golden Boy season 3 watch online
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Golden Boy
TV Shows
Golden Boy
Seasons
Season 3
Yalı Çapkını
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
13 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
32
Runtime
80 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.1
Rate
27
votes
"Golden Boy" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
74. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 1
13 September 2024
75. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 2
20 September 2024
76. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 3
27 September 2024
77. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 4
4 October 2024
78. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 5
11 October 2024
79. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 6
18 October 2024
80. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 7
25 October 2024
81. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 8
1 November 2024
82. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 9
8 November 2024
83. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 10
15 November 2024
84. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 11
22 November 2024
85. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 12
29 November 2024
86. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 13
6 December 2024
87. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 14
13 December 2024
88. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 15
20 December 2024
89. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 16
27 December 2024
90. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 17
10 January 2025
91. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 18
17 January 2025
92. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 19
31 January 2025
93. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 20
7 February 2025
94. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 21
14 February 2025
95. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 22
21 February 2025
96. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 23
28 February 2025
97. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 24
7 March 2025
98. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 25
14 March 2025
99. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 26
21 March 2025
100. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 27
28 March 2025
101. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 28
4 April 2025
102. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 29
11 April 2025
103. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 30
18 April 2025
104. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 31
25 April 2025
105. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 32
2 May 2025
