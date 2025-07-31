Menu
The Shop (2018), season 8
18+
Season premiere
31 July 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
"The Shop" season 8 list of episodes.
Jordan Howlett, Fred Warner, Hannah Hidalgo & Utkarsh Ambudkar on the pursuit of happiness
Season 8
Episode 1
31 July 2025
Offset, Flau'jae Johnson, JID & Matt Friend on debate internet virality and cancel culture
Season 8
Episode 2
14 August 2025
Joey Bada$$, Claressa Shields, Muni Long & Atsuka Okatsuka on manifestation and beauty standards
Season 8
Episode 3
28 August 2025
Gelo, Karen Pittman, Noel Miller & Jay Pharoah on criticism and if they're afraid of AI
Season 8
Episode 4
11 September 2025
Big Sean, Kofi Siriboe & Sebastian Maniscalco on fame and pressure to sell out shows
Season 8
Episode 5
25 September 2025
Miguel, Paul Rodriguez and Cristela Alonzo On Hispanic Heritage, Evolution & The Power of Saying No
Season 8
Episode 6
9 October 2025
Roy Choi, Metta World Peace, Jessica Marie Garcia & Cole Walliser on Authenticity vs. Curation
Season 8
Episode 7
23 October 2025
Wale, KevOnStage, Lil Rel & Jamal Crawford on Protecting Their Peace While Chasing Purpose
Season 8
Episode 8
6 November 2025
