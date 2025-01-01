SalesmanRemember, this is what people want: big tits and big hits! Big tits and big hits!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DrewNo more commercials for creamed corn, which I had to eat mercilessly over and over and over again. Like giving a tablespoon a blow job swallowing that gunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Show opening voiceover]
Arliss MichaelsFor most of us the dream of becoming a champion remains a fantasy. But for a special few it is very much a reality. We cheer them. We live through them. Athletes are our last warriors. My job is to make their dreams come true. My name is Arliss Michaels. I represent athletes. These are my stories.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GisellePerhaps I underestimated you.
Arliss MichaelsOh I hope so. I make my living off of people that underestimate me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Arliss and some clients are playing poker]
Jerome "The Bus" BettisYeah, Arliss got me $4.6 million up front. What's the bet?
Arliss Michaels$2.
Jerome "The Bus" BettisThat's too rich for my blood.