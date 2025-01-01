Menu
Game of Thrones quotes

Cersei Lannister When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.
Ramsay Snow If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention.
Eddard Stark Winter is coming.
Ygritte You know nothing, Jon Snow.
Tywin Lannister A lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep.
Tyrion Lannister A Lannister always pays his debts.
Hodor Hodor!
Melisandre The night is dark and full of terrors.
Tywin Lannister Any man who must say "I am the king" is no true king.
Robert Baratheon I'm simply asking you to run my kingdom while I eat, drink, and whore myself into an early grave.
Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish The realm. Do you know what the realm is? It's the thousand blades of Aegon's enemies. A story we agree to tell each other over and over until we forget that it's a lie.
Lord Varys But what do we have left once we abandon the lie? Chaos? A gaping pit waiting to swallow us all.
Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some are given a chance to climb; they refuse. They cling to the realm or the gods or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is.
Jon Snow I heard it was best to keep your enemies close.
Stannis Baratheon Whoever said that didn't have many enemies.
Lord Varys Any fool with a bit of luck can find himself born into power. But earning it for yourself, that takes work.
Tyrion Lannister [to Joffrey] We've had vicious kings and we've had idiot kings, but I don't know if we've ever been cursed with a vicious idiot for a king!
Tyrion Lannister Let me give you some advice, bastard. Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor and it can never be used to hurt you.
Jon Snow What the hell do you know about being a bastard?
Tyrion Lannister All dwarfs are bastards in their father's eyes.
Tyrion Lannister [to Cersei] A day will come when you think you are safe and happy, and your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth. And you will know the debt is paid.
Samwell Tarly I read it in a book.
Oberyn Martell When we met your sister, she promised she would show you to us. Every day we would ask. Every day she would say, "Soon." Then she and your brother took us to your nursery and... she unveiled the freak. Your head was a bit large. Your arms and legs were a bit small, but no claw. No red eye. No tail between your legs. Just a tiny pink cock. We didn't try to hide our disappointment. "That's not a monster," I told Cersei, "that's just a baby." And she said, "He killed my mother." And she pinched your little cock so hard, I thought she might pull it off. Until your brother made her stop. "It doesn't matter," she told us. "Everyone says he will die soon, I hope they are right; he should not have lived this long."
Tyrion Lannister [tears welling] Well... sooner or later, Cersei always gets what she wants.
Oberyn Martell And what about what I want? Justice for my sister and her children.
Tyrion Lannister If you want justice, you've come to the wrong place.
Oberyn Martell I disagree. I've come to the perfect place. I want to bring those who have wronged me to justice, and all those who have wronged me are right here. I will begin with Ser Gregor Clegane, who killed my sister's children and then raped her with their blood still on his hands before killing her, too. I will be your champion.
Jaime Lannister [about Ned Stark] By what right does the wolf judge the lion? By what right?
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane Any man dies with a clean sword, I'll rape his fucking corpse!
Ramsay Snow To the traitor and bastard Jon Snow. You allowed thousands of wildlings past the Wall. You have betrayed your own kind. You have betrayed the North. Winterfell is mine, bastard. Come and see. Your brother Rickon is in my dungeon. His direwolf's skin is on my floor. Come and see. I want my bride back. Send her to me, bastard, and I will not trouble you or your wildling lovers. Keep her from me and I will ride north and slaughter every wildling man, woman, and babe living under your protection. You will watch as I skin them living. You will watch as my soldiers take turns raping your sister. You will watch as my dogs devour your wild little brother. Then I will spoon your eyes from their sockets and let my dogs do the rest. Come and see. -Ramsay Bolton, Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North
Stannis Baratheon We march to victory, or we march to defeat. But we go forward. Only forward.
Mance Rayder The freedom to make my own mistakes was all I ever wanted.
Robb Stark All men should keep their word, kings most of all.
Brienne of Tarth Nothing's more hateful than failing to protect the one you love.
Joffrey Baratheon They say Stannis never smiles. I'll give him a red smile, from ear to ear.
[Joffrey walks away]
Tyrion Lannister [jokingly] Imagine Stannis' terror.
Lord Varys I am trying.
Joffrey Baratheon If I tell the Hound to cut you in half, he'll do it without a second thought.
Tyrion Lannister That would make me the quarter-man. Just doesn't have the same ring to it.
[Robert strikes Cersei across the face]
Cersei Lannister I shall wear this as a badge of honor.
Robert Baratheon Wear it in silence or I'll honor you again.
Tyrion Lannister [to Janos Slynt] I'm not questioning your honor; I'm denying its existence.
Jaime Lannister [to Brienne, about Aerys Targaryen] Tell me, if your precious Renly commanded you to kill your own father and stand by while thousands of men, women and children burnt alive, would you have done it? Would you have kept your oath then?
Eddard Stark You think my life is some precious thing to me? That I would trade my honor for a few more years... of what? You grew up with actors. You learned their craft and you learnt it well. But I grew up with soldiers. I learned to die a long time ago.
Lord Varys Pity. Such a pity. What of your daughter's life, my lord? Is that a precious thing to you?
Thoros of Myr For a big hard man, you scare easy.
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane I'll tell you what doesn't scare me. Bald cocksuckers like you! You think you're fooling anyone with that topknot? Bald cunt.
Maester Aemon Nothing makes the past a sweeter place to visit than the prospect of imminent death.
Ramsay Snow My mother taught me not to throw stones at cripples... but my father taught me: aim for their head!
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane Fuck the kingsguard. Fuck the city. Fuck the king.
Robert Baratheon The whore is pregnant!
