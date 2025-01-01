Robert BaratheonI'm simply asking you to run my kingdom while I eat, drink, and whore myself into an early grave.
Petyr 'Littlefinger' BaelishThe realm. Do you know what the realm is? It's the thousand blades of Aegon's enemies. A story we agree to tell each other over and over until we forget that it's a lie.
Lord VarysBut what do we have left once we abandon the lie? Chaos? A gaping pit waiting to swallow us all.
Petyr 'Littlefinger' BaelishChaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder. Many who try to climb it fail and never get to try again. The fall breaks them. And some are given a chance to climb; they refuse. They cling to the realm or the gods or love. Illusions. Only the ladder is real. The climb is all there is.
Jon SnowI heard it was best to keep your enemies close.
Oberyn MartellWhen we met your sister, she promised she would show you to us. Every day we would ask. Every day she would say, "Soon." Then she and your brother took us to your nursery and... she unveiled the freak. Your head was a bit large. Your arms and legs were a bit small, but no claw. No red eye. No tail between your legs. Just a tiny pink cock. We didn't try to hide our disappointment. "That's not a monster," I told Cersei, "that's just a baby." And she said, "He killed my mother." And she pinched your little cock so hard, I thought she might pull it off. Until your brother made her stop. "It doesn't matter," she told us. "Everyone says he will die soon, I hope they are right; he should not have lived this long."
Tyrion Lannister[tears welling] Well... sooner or later, Cersei always gets what she wants.
Oberyn MartellAnd what about what I want? Justice for my sister and her children.
Oberyn MartellI disagree. I've come to the perfect place. I want to bring those who have wronged me to justice, and all those who have wronged me are right here. I will begin with Ser Gregor Clegane, who killed my sister's children and then raped her with their blood still on his hands before killing her, too. I will be your champion.
Jaime Lannister[about Ned Stark] By what right does the wolf judge the lion? By what right?
Ramsay SnowTo the traitor and bastard Jon Snow. You allowed thousands of wildlings past the Wall. You have betrayed your own kind. You have betrayed the North. Winterfell is mine, bastard. Come and see. Your brother Rickon is in my dungeon. His direwolf's skin is on my floor. Come and see. I want my bride back. Send her to me, bastard, and I will not trouble you or your wildling lovers. Keep her from me and I will ride north and slaughter every wildling man, woman, and babe living under your protection. You will watch as I skin them living. You will watch as my soldiers take turns raping your sister. You will watch as my dogs devour your wild little brother. Then I will spoon your eyes from their sockets and let my dogs do the rest. Come and see. -Ramsay Bolton, Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North
Stannis BaratheonWe march to victory, or we march to defeat. But we go forward. Only forward.
Mance RayderThe freedom to make my own mistakes was all I ever wanted.
Robb StarkAll men should keep their word, kings most of all.
Brienne of TarthNothing's more hateful than failing to protect the one you love.
Joffrey BaratheonThey say Stannis never smiles. I'll give him a red smile, from ear to ear.
Tyrion Lannister[to Janos Slynt] I'm not questioning your honor; I'm denying its existence.
Jaime Lannister[to Brienne, about Aerys Targaryen] Tell me, if your precious Renly commanded you to kill your own father and stand by while thousands of men, women and children burnt alive, would you have done it? Would you have kept your oath then?
Eddard StarkYou think my life is some precious thing to me? That I would trade my honor for a few more years... of what? You grew up with actors. You learned their craft and you learnt it well. But I grew up with soldiers. I learned to die a long time ago.
Lord VarysPity. Such a pity. What of your daughter's life, my lord? Is that a precious thing to you?