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Kinoafisha TV Shows Game of Thrones Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Game of Thrones"

Music from "Game of Thrones" All info
Game of Thrones: Season 8 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 8 (Music from the HBO Series) 32 tracks. Ramin Djawadi, Ramin Djawadi, Serj Tankian
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Game of Thrones (Music From the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones (Music From the HBO Series) 29 tracks. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO Series) 29 tracks. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones: Season 6 (Music from the HBO® Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 6 (Music from the HBO® Series) 26 tracks. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones: Season 7 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 7 (Music from the HBO Series) 24 tracks. Ramin Djawadi
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Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 4)
Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 4) 22 tracks. Ramin Djawadi, The Czech Film Orchestra, The Czech Film Choir, Sigur Rós, Ramin Djawadi, The Czech Film Orchestra
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Game of Thrones: Season 2 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 2 (Music from the HBO Series) 21 tracks. Ramin Djawadi, The National
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Game of Thrones: Season 3 (Music from the HBO Series)
Game of Thrones: Season 3 (Music from the HBO Series) 19 tracks. Ramin Djawadi, Kerry Ingram, The Hold Steady
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Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 5)
Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO® Series - Season 5) 18 tracks. Ramin Djawadi, The Czech Film Orchestra, The Czech Film Choir, Ramin Djawadi, Bradley Hanan Carter, The Czech Film Orchestra, The Czech Film Choir
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For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones)
For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) 14 tracks. Maren Morris, SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Ellie Goulding, X Ambassadors, Jacob Banks, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, The National, James Arthur, ROSALÍA, Lil Peep, Lennon Stella, Chloe x Halle, Mumford & Sons, Matt Bellamy
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Jenny of Oldstones (From Game of Thrones Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
Jenny of Oldstones (From Game of Thrones Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 track. Grissini Project
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Game of Thrones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
Game of Thrones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 track. 40 Fingers
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Title Artist Time
1 Main Title (From Game of Thrones: Season 8) Ramin Djawadi 1:52
2 The Rains of Castamere Ramin Djawadi, Serj Tankian / George R.R. Martin 3:44
3 Arrival at Winterfell Ramin Djawadi 3:44
4 Flight of Dragons Ramin Djawadi 2:52
5 Heir to the Throne Ramin Djawadi 2:27
6 Jenny of Oldstones Ramin Djawadi 2:31
7 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Ramin Djawadi 2:00
8 The Battle of Winterfell Ramin Djawadi 4:04
9 The Dead are Already Here Ramin Djawadi 4:55
10 Battle for the Skies Ramin Djawadi 4:13
11 The Long Night, Pt. 1 Ramin Djawadi 3:43
12 The Long Night, Pt. 2 Ramin Djawadi 3:47
13 The Night King Ramin Djawadi 8:51
14 Dead Before the Dawn Ramin Djawadi 4:15
15 Not Today Ramin Djawadi 2:22
16 Farewell Ramin Djawadi 5:31
17 Outside the Gates Ramin Djawadi 4:09
18 The Bells Ramin Djawadi 3:44
19 The Last War Ramin Djawadi 7:37
20 Into the Fire Ramin Djawadi 1:44
21 For Cersei Ramin Djawadi 4:24
22 Believe Ramin Djawadi 4:25
23 Stay a Thousand Years Ramin Djawadi 2:30
24 Nothing Else Matters Ramin Djawadi 2:06
25 Master of War Ramin Djawadi 4:50
26 Be with Me Ramin Djawadi 1:45
27 The Iron Throne Ramin Djawadi 5:40
28 Break the Wheel Ramin Djawadi 4:30
29 You Have a Choice Ramin Djawadi 2:23
30 The White Book Ramin Djawadi 2:10
31 The Last of the Starks Ramin Djawadi 4:52
32 A Song of Ice and Fire Ramin Djawadi 2:12
Listen to songs from "Game of Thrones" (2011) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Game of Thrones" in different languages are free for listening online.
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