Winterfell Castle Ward, Strangford, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK

CLA Studios, Ouarzazate, Morocco Atlas Corporation Studios, Ouarzazate, Morocco

ramparts of Astapor Ramparts, Essaouira, Morocco

Water Gardens of Dorne Real Alcazar, Seville, Andalucia, Spain

City of Braavos Gerona, Catalonia, Spain

Long Bridge of Volantis Cordoba, Andalucia, Spain

Fighting pit of Meereen Osuna, Sevilla, Andalucia, Spain

location Canet de Mar, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Vaes Dothrak El Chorrillo, Pechina, Almeria, Andalucia, Spain

Tower of Joy Castle of Zafra, Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain

Peak of Meereen Tower of Mesa Roldan, Carboneras, Almeria, Spain

Dragonstone exterior scenes San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Bermeo, Vizcaya, País Vasco, Spain

Outskirts of Vaes Dothrak exterior scenes Sierra de la Alhamilla, Almeria, Andalucia, Spain

Casterly Rock Trujillo, Caceres, Extremadura, Spain

Frozen lake beyond the wall scenes Wolf Hill Quarry, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK

Underground storage with skeletons of dragons in King's Landing Reales Atarazanas de Sevilla, Sevilla, Sevilla, Andalucía, Spain

Dragonstone beach exterior scenes Zumaia, Guipuzcoa, Pais Vasco, Spain

Dragonstone beach exterior scenes Barrika, Vizcaya, País Vasco, Spain

Interior castle Almodóvar del Río, Córdoba, Andalucía, Spain

Dragonpit summit Itálica, Santiponce, Sevilla, Andalucía, Spain

Daenerys brings Jorah Mormont back together after the rescue of Vaes Dothrak Sierra de Caldereros, Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain

House Martell, Water gardens of Dorne La Alcazaba, Almeria, Almeria, Andalucia, Spain

the exterior of House of Undying in the town of Qarth Tvrdjava Minceta, Minceta Tower, Dubrovnik, Croatia

shame stairs, exterior Jezuitske stube, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Season 5 Beech landing, dune sword fights + Sand sisters & scorpion scenes Portstewart Strand, Ireland, UK

Gardens of King's landing, exterior Arboretum Trsteno, Potok 20, 20233, Trsteno, Croatia

The city of Braavos, exterior Katedrala sv. Jakova,The Cathedral of St. Jakov, Trg Republike Hrvatske 1, Sibenik, Croatia

Blackwater Bay, exterior Pile Gate , Dubrovnik, Croatia

Season 2 beach scenes Downhill Strand, Ireland, UK

The city of Qarth near the Jade Sea Lokrum Island, Croatia

The Spice King's mansion Rector's Palace, Ul. Pred Dvorom 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia

King's Landing Tvrdjava Lovrijenac, Fort Lovrijenac, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Part of the King's Landing walls. Tvrdjava Bokar, Bokar Fortress, Dubrovnik, Croatia