Filming Locations: Game of Thrones
- Dubrovnik, Croatia
- Split, Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Vrsno, Sibenik, Croatia
- Iceland
- Ouarzazate, Morocco
- Doune Castle, Doune, Stirling, Scotland, UK
- Magheramorne Quarry, Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Valletta, Malta
- Mdina, Malta
- Harland and Wolff Paint Hall, Titanic-Quarter, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Klis Fortress, Klis, Croatia
- Seville, Andalucia, Spain
- Shane's Castle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Tollymore Forest Park, Bryansford, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
- Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Los Angeles, California, USA
- Dwejra, Gozo Island, Malta
- Ballymoney, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Carncastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Svínafellsjökull Glacier, Iceland
- Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
- Volcano, Skaftafell National Park, Iceland
- Caceres, Caceres, Extremadura, Spain
- Malpartida de Cáceres, Cáceres, Extremadura, Spain
- Kastilac Fort, Kastel Gomilica, Kastela, Croatia
- Klis, Croatia
- Croatia
- Malta