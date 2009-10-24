Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Game of Thrones

  • Dubrovnik, Croatia
  • Split, Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
  • Marrakech, Morocco
  • Vrsno, Sibenik, Croatia
  • Iceland
  • Ouarzazate, Morocco
  • Doune Castle, Doune, Stirling, Scotland, UK
  • Magheramorne Quarry, Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Valletta, Malta
  • Mdina, Malta
  • Harland and Wolff Paint Hall, Titanic-Quarter, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Klis Fortress, Klis, Croatia
  • Seville, Andalucia, Spain
  • Shane's Castle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Tollymore Forest Park, Bryansford, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Dwejra, Gozo Island, Malta
  • Ballymoney, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Carncastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Svínafellsjökull Glacier, Iceland
  • Giant's Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
  • Volcano, Skaftafell National Park, Iceland
  • Caceres, Caceres, Extremadura, Spain
  • Malpartida de Cáceres, Cáceres, Extremadura, Spain
  • Kastilac Fort, Kastel Gomilica, Kastela, Croatia
  • Klis, Croatia
  • Croatia
  • Malta

Iconic scenes & Locations

Winterfell
Castle Ward, Strangford, County Down, Northern Ireland, UK
CLA Studios, Ouarzazate, Morocco
Atlas Corporation Studios, Ouarzazate, Morocco
ramparts of Astapor
Ramparts, Essaouira, Morocco
Water Gardens of Dorne
Real Alcazar, Seville, Andalucia, Spain
City of Braavos
Gerona, Catalonia, Spain
Long Bridge of Volantis
Cordoba, Andalucia, Spain
Fighting pit of Meereen
Osuna, Sevilla, Andalucia, Spain
location
Canet de Mar, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
Vaes Dothrak
El Chorrillo, Pechina, Almeria, Andalucia, Spain
Tower of Joy
Castle of Zafra, Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain
Peak of Meereen
Tower of Mesa Roldan, Carboneras, Almeria, Spain
Dragonstone exterior scenes
San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Bermeo, Vizcaya, País Vasco, Spain
Outskirts of Vaes Dothrak exterior scenes
Sierra de la Alhamilla, Almeria, Andalucia, Spain
Casterly Rock
Trujillo, Caceres, Extremadura, Spain
Frozen lake beyond the wall scenes
Wolf Hill Quarry, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK
Underground storage with skeletons of dragons in King's Landing
Reales Atarazanas de Sevilla, Sevilla, Sevilla, Andalucía, Spain
Dragonstone beach exterior scenes
Zumaia, Guipuzcoa, Pais Vasco, Spain
Dragonstone beach exterior scenes
Barrika, Vizcaya, País Vasco, Spain
Interior castle
Almodóvar del Río, Córdoba, Andalucía, Spain
Dragonpit summit
Itálica, Santiponce, Sevilla, Andalucía, Spain
Daenerys brings Jorah Mormont back together after the rescue of Vaes Dothrak
Sierra de Caldereros, Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain
House Martell, Water gardens of Dorne
La Alcazaba, Almeria, Almeria, Andalucia, Spain
the exterior of House of Undying in the town of Qarth
Tvrdjava Minceta, Minceta Tower, Dubrovnik, Croatia
shame stairs, exterior
Jezuitske stube, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Season 5 Beech landing, dune sword fights + Sand sisters & scorpion scenes
Portstewart Strand, Ireland, UK
Gardens of King's landing, exterior
Arboretum Trsteno, Potok 20, 20233, Trsteno, Croatia
The city of Braavos, exterior
Katedrala sv. Jakova,The Cathedral of St. Jakov, Trg Republike Hrvatske 1, Sibenik, Croatia
Blackwater Bay, exterior
Pile Gate , Dubrovnik, Croatia
Season 2 beach scenes
Downhill Strand, Ireland, UK
The city of Qarth near the Jade Sea
Lokrum Island, Croatia
The Spice King's mansion
Rector's Palace, Ul. Pred Dvorom 3, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
King's Landing
Tvrdjava Lovrijenac, Fort Lovrijenac, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Part of the King's Landing walls.
Tvrdjava Bokar, Bokar Fortress, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Daenerys's throne room as Meereen ruler.
Dioklecijanova Palaca - Diocletian's Palace, Dioklecijanova 1, 21000, Split, Croatia
Filming Dates

  • 24 October 2009 - 19 November 2009
  • 26 July 2010
  • November 2011
  • July 2012 - 24 November 2012
  • 8 July 2013 - 21 November 2013
