Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Doğu 2021 - 2025, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Doğu
Seasons
Season 3
Doğu
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
31 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
3 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
Doğu List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
1. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 1
31 January 2025
Haysiyetli Bir İş
Season 3
Episode 2
31 January 2025
3. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 3
7 February 2025
Bu Adam Benim Babam
Season 3
Episode 4
11 February 2025
Arkadaş Düğünü
Season 3
Episode 5
18 February 2025
Mesul Müdür
Season 3
Episode 6
25 February 2025
7. Bölüm
Season 3
Episode 7
7 March 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree