Doğu 2021 - 2025, season 3

Doğu season 3 poster
Doğu
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 31 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
1. Bölüm
Season 3 Episode 1
31 January 2025
Haysiyetli Bir İş
Season 3 Episode 2
31 January 2025
3. Bölüm
Season 3 Episode 3
7 February 2025
Bu Adam Benim Babam
Season 3 Episode 4
11 February 2025
Arkadaş Düğünü
Season 3 Episode 5
18 February 2025
Mesul Müdür
Season 3 Episode 6
25 February 2025
7. Bölüm
Season 3 Episode 7
7 March 2025
