Host
Good evening. I'm Lawrence Flyshacker, and welcome to, "The Real Story." Tonight we continue our series on the U.S. Presidents. You know history often whitewashes itself? For example, for years it was thought that Thomas Jefferson was a man, and that his wife slept around... whereas we now know the opposite to be true. Tonight we'll go behind another of history's myths to learn, "The Real Story."
Abraham Lincoln
[Lincoln enters Ford's Theatre box, loudly and apparently drunk] Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me! Excuse me. Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh.
[plops into his seat]
Abraham Lincoln
Sorry I'm late, guys, but I was freeing some Negroes! Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha!
General
That's perfectly all right, Mr. President.
Abraham Lincoln
[Throwing his arm around his wife's shoulders] Hey, hey, hey, is this a First Lady or WHAT, huh? I just hope I'm her first man!
Mary Lincoln
Abraham, please, the play!
Abraham Lincoln
Oh, I've seen it five times, Mary...
Theatre patron
Yeah, well, some of US haven't!
Abraham Lincoln
[stands up and jeers him] Oh, well, hey, pardon me, pal, huh? What am I, just the President of the United STATES!
Abraham Lincoln
[loudly eating a candy bar; audience shushes him] SORRY! Oh, hey, I love this part! I love this. Watch this. Listen to how she tells this jerk off. Watch this.
Abraham Lincoln
[calls toward the stage] Hey, hey! You tell him, honey! YEAH! WHOOOOO!
[sits back down]
Abraham Lincoln
Some people, they just don't know how to enjoy theatre.
Theatre patron
Hey, quiet down, will ya?
Abraham Lincoln
[stands up] Hey, stick it here, pal!
[knocks drink and popcorn off balcony]
Abraham Lincoln
Whoa!
Theatre patron
Watch it!
Abraham Lincoln
Hey, I'm sorry, pal! Look, send me your cleaning bill! To my GETTYSBURG ADDRESS! Ah, ha ha ha ha!
General
Mr. President, Mr. President, I understand that the young woman taking the role of Sarah tonight is the talk of Washington.
Abraham Lincoln
Oh, yeah?
[looks through opera glasses]
Abraham Lincoln
WHOA, YEAH! Hey, I thought mine eyes had seen the glory, but get a load of that babe!
[stands up and waves toward stage]
Abraham Lincoln
Hey, hey, hey, angelpuss! Whooo, whoo, whoo! Up here, huh?
Theatre patron
[Confederate accent] Will you shut up, suh?
Abraham Lincoln
[stands up] Hey, hey, you gonna do something about it?
Theatre patron
I may, suh!
Abraham Lincoln
Yeah, you and what Confederate Army, cracker-barrel?
Theatre patron
I warned you, suh!
Abraham Lincoln
[losing temper] Yeah, well, why don't you come up here and do somethin'? What, what are you gonna do, shoot me, pal, huh?
Host
And the rest is history. Please join us next week on "The Real Story" for "Hiroshima: Insurance Fraud of the Century".