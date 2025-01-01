Joe Piscopo Good evening. I'm Joe Piscopo. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the death of President John F. Kennedy. We've brought together these three people to share with us their members of the day they learned that President Kennedy had been shot. Jim, let's start with you. What were you doing when you heard President Kennedy had been shot?

James Belushi Well, I was in college and I was walking across the quad to call and this guy runs up and says 'President Kennedy has been shot', so I...

Joe Piscopo Wait; how old are you?

James Belushi I'm 26. So anyway, I went looking for a TV and...

Joe Piscopo Wait a minute. You're telling us you were in college at age 6?

James Belushi No, I was 19. Anyway...

Joe Piscopo Wait a minute! You didn't know President Kennedy had been shot until eight years ago?

James Belushi Well, hey now; you know, I was busy with school and girls and playing sports and stuff and I really wasn't into current events.

Joe Piscopo I can't believe this. Mary, when did you find out President Kennedy had been shot?

Mary Gross Well, Joe, in light of what just happened, I'm ashamed to admit that Jim told me right before the show started.

James Belushi [chuckling] What a dork, eh Joe?

Joe Piscopo I can't believe this! This was one of the most important events of the 20th century and you people are totally clueless!

Tim Kazurinsky [shocked] Wait a minute! President Kennedy is dead? How? When?

Joe Piscopo Yes! My God, He was shot in Dallas!

Tim Kazurinsky Oh, no! No! Please, No!

[begins crying uncontrollably and hanging onto the other guests]

Tim Kazurinsky President Kennedy is dead!