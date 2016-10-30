Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Brokenwood Mysteries 2014, season 3

The Brokenwood Mysteries season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Brokenwood Mysteries Seasons Season 3

The Brokenwood Mysteries 16+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 30 October 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
The Brokenwood Mysteries List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
The Black Widower
Season 3 Episode 1
30 October 2016
Over Her Dead Body
Season 3 Episode 2
6 November 2016
The Killing Machine
Season 3 Episode 3
13 November 2016
A Merry Bloody Christmas
Season 3 Episode 4
20 November 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more