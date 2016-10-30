Menu
The Brokenwood Mysteries 2014, season 3
Season 3
The Brokenwood Mysteries
16+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
30 October 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.7
Rate
12
votes
The Brokenwood Mysteries List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
The Black Widower
Season 3
Episode 1
30 October 2016
Over Her Dead Body
Season 3
Episode 2
6 November 2016
The Killing Machine
Season 3
Episode 3
13 November 2016
A Merry Bloody Christmas
Season 3
Episode 4
20 November 2016
