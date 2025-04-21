Menu
The Brokenwood Mysteries 2014 - 2025, season 11

The Brokenwood Mysteries season 11 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Brokenwood Mysteries Seasons Season 11

The Brokenwood Mysteries 16+
Original title Season 11
Title Сезон 11
Season premiere 21 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
The Ghost in You
Season 11 Episode 1
21 April 2025
Sudden Death Round
Season 11 Episode 2
28 April 2025
All Hallows Eve
Season 11 Episode 3
5 May 2025
How the Other Half Dies
Season 11 Episode 4
12 May 2025
The End of the Line
Season 11 Episode 5
19 May 2025
An Oades to Christmas
Season 11 Episode 6
26 May 2025
TV series release schedule
