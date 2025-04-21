Menu
The Brokenwood Mysteries 2014 - 2025, season 11
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Brokenwood Mysteries
16+
Original title
Season 11
Title
Сезон 11
Season premiere
21 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.7
Rate
12
votes
The Brokenwood Mysteries List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
The Ghost in You
Season 11
Episode 1
21 April 2025
Sudden Death Round
Season 11
Episode 2
28 April 2025
All Hallows Eve
Season 11
Episode 3
5 May 2025
How the Other Half Dies
Season 11
Episode 4
12 May 2025
The End of the Line
Season 11
Episode 5
19 May 2025
An Oades to Christmas
Season 11
Episode 6
26 May 2025
TV series release schedule
