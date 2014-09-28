Menu
The Brokenwood Mysteries 2014, season 1

The Brokenwood Mysteries 16+
Season premiere 28 September 2014
Production year 2014
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
Blood and Water
Season 1 Episode 1
28 September 2014
Sour Grapes
Season 1 Episode 2
5 October 2014
Playing the Lie
Season 1 Episode 3
12 October 2014
Hunting the Stag
Season 1 Episode 4
19 October 2014
