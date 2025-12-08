Menu
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures 2023 - 2025, season 3
Season 3
Сезон 3
8 December 2025
2025
13
2 hours 49 minutes
5.4
The New Droid Friends
Season 3
Episode 1
8 December 2025
Batuu Bonanza
Season 3
Episode 2
8 December 2025
Music Mayhem
Season 3
Episode 3
8 December 2025
The Night Lights of Tenoo
Season 3
Episode 4
8 December 2025
Journey to the Bottom of Naboo
Season 3
Episode 5
8 December 2025
Speeder Surprise
Season 3
Episode 6
8 December 2025
Scrapping for a Song
Season 3
Episode 7
8 December 2025
Bell and the Band
Season 3
Episode 8
8 December 2025
To Do Good
Season 3
Episode 9
8 December 2025
Nubs and the Bumbling Bandits
Season 3
Episode 10
8 December 2025
Apexx Awakens
Season 3
Episode 11
8 December 2025
Harvester Madness
Season 3
Episode 12
8 December 2025
Making Friends
Season 3
Episode 13
8 December 2025
