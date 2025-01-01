Stephen Colbert [at the Republican National Convention podium] Welcome, citizens, to the 2016 Hungry for Power Games! Ha ha, beautiful! This week, in this arena, the Republicans shall prove they are truly passionate about one candidate: Hillary Clinton. They will do anything to stop her, up to and including nominating Donald J. Jonah Jameson Trump. But Tribute Trump will not enter the arena alone, no. He has formed an alliance with Indiana governor Mike Pence.

[falls asleep]

Stephen Colbert Sorry, I blacked out there for a moment. So it is my honor to hereby launch and begin the 2016 Republican National Hungry for Power Games!

[bangs gavel; security begins to escort him away]