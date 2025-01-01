Jon Stewart
[after Stephen tells him who the 2016 Republican presidential candidate is] The guy from "The Apprentice"?
Stephen Colbert
Yep.
Jon Stewart
The guy who did a McDonald's commercial with the Grimace.
Stephen Colbert
Same guy.
Jon Stewart
The guy who filed for bankruptcy in 1991.
Stephen Colbert
And '92.
Jon Stewart
And 2004.
Stephen Colbert
And 2009.
Jon Stewart
THAT guy.
Stephen Colbert
Yes.
Jon Stewart
Mike Tyson's business advisor. That guy.
Stephen Colbert
Indeed. Same guy.
Jon Stewart
The guy whose eyes look like tiny versions of his mouth.
Stephen Colbert
Yes. The guy who looks like an angry Creamsicle.
Jon Stewart
Decomposing jack-o'-lantern.
Stephen Colbert
Human-toupee hybrid.
Jon Stewart
That guy.
Stephen Colbert
Yes.
Jon Stewart
A guy who looks like he's actually wearing a Donald Trump costume. That guy.
Stephen Colbert
Yes. A loose-fitting one, at that.
Jon Stewart
The guy who wrote, and I quote, "oftentimes, when I was sleeping with one of the top women in the world, I would say to myself, can you believe what I am getting?" That guy.
Stephen Colbert
Yes. The same guy who said, and I quote, "I have black guys counting my money. I hate it. The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day."
Jon Stewart
That guy.
Stephen Colbert
Yes, that guy.
Jon Stewart
By the way, we wear them all night, too.