Jane 2023 - 2025, season 3
Jane

Season 3
Jane
6+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
18 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Series rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
Jane List of episodes
Hippopotamus amphibius
Season 3
Episode 1
18 April 2025
Lasiorhinus krefftii
Season 3
Episode 2
18 April 2025
Diomedea exulans
Season 3
Episode 3
18 April 2025
Loxodonta africana
Season 3
Episode 4
18 April 2025
Pan troglodytes
Season 3
Episode 5
18 April 2025
