16+
Season premiere
5 November 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Molodye nozhi List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Серия 1. Повара с Патриков
Season 5
Episode 1
5 November 2025
Серия 2. Повара Питера и Москвы
Season 5
Episode 2
12 November 2025
Серия 3. Классические соусы со всего мира
Season 5
Episode 3
19 November 2025
Серия 4. Посуда народов мира
Season 5
Episode 4
26 November 2025
Серия 5. Кухня народов Севера
Season 5
Episode 5
3 December 2025
Серия 6. Салаты эпохи СССР
Season 5
Episode 6
10 December 2025
