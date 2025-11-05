Menu
Molodye nozhi (2021), season 5

Molodye nozhi 16+
Season premiere 5 November 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 7 hours 30 minutes

Серия 1. Повара с Патриков
Season 5 Episode 1
5 November 2025
Серия 2. Повара Питера и Москвы
Season 5 Episode 2
12 November 2025
Серия 3. Классические соусы со всего мира
Season 5 Episode 3
19 November 2025
Серия 4. Посуда народов мира
Season 5 Episode 4
26 November 2025
Серия 5. Кухня народов Севера
Season 5 Episode 5
3 December 2025
Серия 6. Салаты эпохи СССР
Season 5 Episode 6
10 December 2025
