When Calls the Heart 2013, season 12
When Calls the Heart
6+
Original title
Season 12
Title
Сезон 12
Season premiere
5 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.7
List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
The Mountie Way
Season 12
Episode 1
5 January 2025
You Get What You Give
Season 12
Episode 2
12 January 2025
All That Glitters
Season 12
Episode 3
19 January 2025
Dancing Teens
Season 12
Episode 4
26 January 2025
Mom's the Word
Season 12
Episode 5
2 February 2025
When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall
Season 12
Episode 6
8 February 2025
Dance the Night Away
Season 12
Episode 7
16 February 2025
The Show Must Go On
Season 12
Episode 8
23 February 2025
Buried Treasure
Season 12
Episode 9
2 March 2025
Having Faith
Season 12
Episode 10
9 March 2025
Must Be Gold
Season 12
Episode 11
16 March 2025
Through the Valley
Season 12
Episode 12
23 March 2025
TV series release schedule
