When Calls the Heart 2013, season 12

When Calls the Heart season 12 poster
Original title Season 12
Season premiere 5 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
The Mountie Way
Season 12 Episode 1
5 January 2025
You Get What You Give
Season 12 Episode 2
12 January 2025
All That Glitters
Season 12 Episode 3
19 January 2025
Dancing Teens
Season 12 Episode 4
26 January 2025
Mom's the Word
Season 12 Episode 5
2 February 2025
When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall
Season 12 Episode 6
8 February 2025
Dance the Night Away
Season 12 Episode 7
16 February 2025
The Show Must Go On
Season 12 Episode 8
23 February 2025
Buried Treasure
Season 12 Episode 9
2 March 2025
Having Faith
Season 12 Episode 10
9 March 2025
Must Be Gold
Season 12 Episode 11
16 March 2025
Through the Valley
Season 12 Episode 12
23 March 2025
