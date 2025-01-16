Menu
XO, Kitty 2023, season 2
Season 2
XO, Kitty
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
16 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.1
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
XO, Kitty List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
K.I.S.S. Me Again
Season 2
Episode 1
16 January 2025
Never Been Kissed
Season 2
Episode 2
16 January 2025
New Year’s Kiss
Season 2
Episode 3
16 January 2025
Kiss and Tell
Season 2
Episode 4
16 January 2025
Kissing Cousins
Season 2
Episode 5
16 January 2025
Kiss and Make Up
Season 2
Episode 6
16 January 2025
Kiss of Death
Season 2
Episode 7
16 January 2025
Sealed with a Kiss
Season 2
Episode 8
16 January 2025
