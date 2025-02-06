Menu
The Kardashians (2022), season 6

The Kardashians season 6 poster
The Kardashians
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 6 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 20 minutes

TV Show rating

4.6
Rate 13 votes
Literally Falling Apart
Season 6 Episode 1
6 February 2025
I Don't Erase What Happened
Season 6 Episode 2
13 February 2025
I Just Can't Wait to be King
Season 6 Episode 3
20 February 2025
She Said Yes!
Season 6 Episode 4
27 February 2025
She Said Yes!
Season 6 Episode 5
6 March 2025
Kim and Khloé Take India
Season 6 Episode 6
13 March 2025
Payback's A Bitch
Season 6 Episode 7
20 March 2025
She is So Elle Woods
Season 6 Episode 8
27 March 2025
We're Going Camping!
Season 6 Episode 9
3 April 2025
Get the Hell Out of Dodge
Season 6 Episode 10
10 April 2025
