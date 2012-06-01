Menu
Fabrika zvezd (2002), season 9

Fabrika zvezd season 9 poster
Title Сезон 9
Season premiere 1 June 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV Show rating

2.7
Rate 11 votes
"Fabrika zvezd" season 9 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 9
Выпуск 1
Season 9 Episode 1
1 June 2012
Выпуск 2
Season 9 Episode 2
15 June 2012
Выпуск 3
Season 9 Episode 3
22 June 2012
Выпуск 4. Полуфинал
Season 9 Episode 4
29 June 2012
Выпуск 5. Финал
Season 9 Episode 5
6 July 2012
