Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Fabrika zvezd (2002), season 9
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fabrika zvezd
Seasons
Season 9
Фабрика звезд
12+
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
1 June 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
2.7
Rate
11
votes
"Fabrika zvezd" season 9 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Выпуск 1
Season 9
Episode 1
1 June 2012
Выпуск 2
Season 9
Episode 2
15 June 2012
Выпуск 3
Season 9
Episode 3
22 June 2012
Выпуск 4. Полуфинал
Season 9
Episode 4
29 June 2012
Выпуск 5. Финал
Season 9
Episode 5
6 July 2012
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree