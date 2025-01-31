Menu
Golos (2012), season 13
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Golos
12+
Title
Сезон 13
Season premiere
31 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
24 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
5.0
Rate
16
votes
5.2
IMDb
Golos List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Слепые прослушивания 1-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 1
31 January 2025
Слепые прослушивания 2-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 2
7 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 3-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 3
14 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 4-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 4
21 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 5-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 5
28 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 6-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 6
7 March 2025
Слепые прослушивания 7-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 7
14 March 2025
Слепые прослушивания 8-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 8
21 March 2025
Поединки 2-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 9
28 March 2025
Нокауты. 1-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 10
4 April 2025
Нокауты. 2-я неделя
Season 13
Episode 11
11 April 2025
ЧЕТВЕРТЬФИНАЛ (ПРЯМОЙ ЭФИР)
Season 13
Episode 12
18 April 2025
Полуфинал (Прямой эфир)
Season 13
Episode 13
25 April 2025
ФИНАЛ (ПРЯМОЙ ЭФИР)
Season 13
Episode 14
TBA
