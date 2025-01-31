Menu
Golos (2012), season 13

Golos season 13 poster
Golos 12+
Title Сезон 13
Season premiere 31 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 24 hours 30 minutes

TV Show rating

5.0
Rate 16 votes
5.2 IMDb
Слепые прослушивания 1-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 1
31 January 2025
Слепые прослушивания 2-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 2
7 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 3-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 3
14 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 4-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 4
21 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 5-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 5
28 February 2025
Слепые прослушивания 6-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 6
7 March 2025
Слепые прослушивания 7-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 7
14 March 2025
Слепые прослушивания 8-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 8
21 March 2025
Поединки 2-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 9
28 March 2025
Нокауты. 1-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 10
4 April 2025
Нокауты. 2-я неделя
Season 13 Episode 11
11 April 2025
ЧЕТВЕРТЬФИНАЛ (ПРЯМОЙ ЭФИР)
Season 13 Episode 12
18 April 2025
Полуфинал (Прямой эфир)
Season 13 Episode 13
25 April 2025
ФИНАЛ (ПРЯМОЙ ЭФИР)
Season 13 Episode 14
TBA
TV series release schedule
