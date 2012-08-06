Menu
The Booth at the End 2010 - 2012, season 2

The Booth at the End season 2 poster
The Booth at the End 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 6 August 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes

Series rating

8.0
Rate 20 votes
"The Booth at the End" season 2 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
There Are Consequences
Season 2 Episode 1
6 August 2012
A New Reality
Season 2 Episode 2
13 August 2012
It's Not Supposed to Be Easy
Season 2 Episode 3
20 August 2012
The Rules of the Game
Season 2 Episode 4
27 August 2012
Nothing More, Nothing Less
Season 2 Episode 5
3 September 2012
