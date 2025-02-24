Menu
Pregnant at 45 (2022), season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Beremenna v 45
16+
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
24 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
11 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
TV series release schedule
Выпуск 1.
Season 3
Episode 1
24 February 2025
Выпуск 2.
Season 3
Episode 2
3 March 2025
Выпуск 3.
Season 3
Episode 3
10 March 2025
Выпуск 4.
Season 3
Episode 4
17 March 2025
Выпуск 5.
Season 3
Episode 5
24 March 2025
Выпуск 6.
Season 3
Episode 6
31 March 2025
Выпуск 7.
Season 3
Episode 7
7 April 2025
Выпуск 8. Эльвира, Оренбург
Season 3
Episode 8
14 April 2025
Выпуск 9. Олеся, Санкт-Петербург
Season 3
Episode 9
21 April 2025
Выпуск 10. Стэлла, Московская область
Season 3
Episode 10
28 April 2025
Выпуск 11. Виктория, Волжский
Season 3
Episode 11
5 May 2025
