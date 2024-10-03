Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Umnee vseh (2023), season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Умнее всех
16+
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
3 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 45 minutes
TV Show rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
Umnee vseh List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Серия 1
Season 3
Episode 1
3 October 2024
Серия 2
Season 3
Episode 2
10 October 2024
Серия 3
Season 3
Episode 3
17 October 2024
Серия 4
Season 3
Episode 4
24 October 2024
Серия 5
Season 3
Episode 5
31 October 2024
Выпуск 6
Season 3
Episode 6
7 November 2024
Выпуск 7
Season 3
Episode 7
14 November 2024
Выпуск 8
Season 3
Episode 8
21 November 2024
Выпуск 9
Season 3
Episode 9
28 November 2024
Выпуск 10
Season 3
Episode 10
5 December 2024
Выпуск 11
Season 3
Episode 11
12 December 2024
Выпуск 12
Season 3
Episode 12
19 December 2024
Выпуск 13
Season 3
Episode 13
26 December 2024
TV series release schedule
