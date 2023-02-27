Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Budni roddoma (2023), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Budni roddoma
Seasons
Season 1
Будни роддома
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
27 February 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
8 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Budni roddoma List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1
Season 1
Episode 1
27 February 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 1
Episode 2
6 March 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 March 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 1
Episode 4
20 March 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 1
Episode 5
27 March 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 1
Episode 6
3 April 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 1
Episode 7
10 April 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 1
Episode 8
17 April 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree