Budni roddoma (2023), season 1

Будни роддома 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 27 February 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 1
Season 1 Episode 1
27 February 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 1 Episode 2
6 March 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 1 Episode 3
13 March 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 1 Episode 4
20 March 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 1 Episode 5
27 March 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 1 Episode 6
3 April 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 1 Episode 7
10 April 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 1 Episode 8
17 April 2023
