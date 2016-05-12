Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Ekstrasensy vedut rassledovanie (2011), season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ekstrasensy vedut rassledovanie
Seasons
Season 5
Экстрасенсы ведут расследование
16+
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
12 May 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
16 hours 20 minutes
TV Show rating
4.5
Rate
12
votes
Ekstrasensy vedut rassledovanie List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Выпуск 82
Season 5
Episode 1
12 May 2016
Выпуск 83
Season 5
Episode 2
19 May 2016
Выпуск 84
Season 5
Episode 3
23 May 2016
Выпуск 85
Season 5
Episode 4
24 May 2016
Выпуск 86
Season 5
Episode 5
25 May 2016
Выпуск 87
Season 5
Episode 6
4 June 2016
Выпуск 88
Season 5
Episode 7
18 June 2016
Выпуск 89
Season 5
Episode 8
25 June 2016
Выпуск 90
Season 5
Episode 9
2 July 2016
Выпуск 91
Season 5
Episode 10
9 July 2016
Выпуск 92
Season 5
Episode 11
16 July 2016
Выпуск 93
Season 5
Episode 12
23 July 2016
Выпуск 94
Season 5
Episode 13
30 July 2016
Выпуск 95
Season 5
Episode 14
6 August 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree