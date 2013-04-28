Menu
Ekstrasensy vedut rassledovanie (2011), season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ekstrasensy vedut rassledovanie
Seasons
Season 2
Экстрасенсы ведут расследование
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
28 April 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
16 hours 20 minutes
TV Show rating
4.5
Rate
12
votes
Ekstrasensy vedut rassledovanie List of episodes
Выпуск 43
Season 2
Episode 1
28 April 2013
Выпуск 44
Season 2
Episode 2
19 May 2013
Выпуск 45
Season 2
Episode 3
26 May 2013
Выпуск 46
Season 2
Episode 4
2 June 2013
Выпуск 47
Season 2
Episode 5
9 June 2013
Выпуск 48
Season 2
Episode 6
16 June 2013
Выпуск 49
Season 2
Episode 7
23 June 2013
Выпуск 50
Season 2
Episode 8
15 September 2013
Выпуск 51
Season 2
Episode 9
15 September 2013
Выпуск 52
Season 2
Episode 10
15 September 2013
Выпуск 53
Season 2
Episode 11
16 February 2014
Выпуск 54
Season 2
Episode 12
16 February 2014
Выпуск 55
Season 2
Episode 13
23 February 2014
Выпуск 56
Season 2
Episode 14
23 February 2014
