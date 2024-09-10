Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Vyzov (2022), season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Vyzov
Seasons
Season 3
Вызов
16+
Title
Сезон 3. Китайский сезон
Season premiere
10 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
7.4
Rate
16
votes
Vyzov List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Серия 01
Season 3
Episode 1
10 September 2024
Выпуск 02
Season 3
Episode 2
17 September 2024
Выпуск 03
Season 3
Episode 3
28 September 2024
Выпуск 04
Season 3
Episode 4
5 October 2024
Выпуск 05
Season 3
Episode 5
12 October 2024
Выпуск 06
Season 3
Episode 6
19 October 2024
Выпуск 07
Season 3
Episode 7
26 October 2024
Выпуск 08
Season 3
Episode 8
2 November 2024
Выпуск 09
Season 3
Episode 9
9 November 2024
Выпуск 10
Season 3
Episode 10
16 November 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree