Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Konfetka (2023), season 3
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Konfetka
Seasons
Season 3
Konfetka
16+
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
11 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
11
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
7.8
Rate
17
votes
Konfetka List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1
Season 3
Episode 1
11 January 2025
Выпуск 2
Season 3
Episode 2
18 January 2025
Выпуск 03
Season 3
Episode 3
25 January 2025
Выпуск 04
Season 3
Episode 4
1 February 2025
Выпуск 05
Season 3
Episode 5
8 February 2025
Выпуск 06
Season 3
Episode 6
15 February 2025
Выпуск 07
Season 3
Episode 7
22 February 2025
Выпуск 08
Season 3
Episode 8
1 March 2025
Выпуск 09
Season 3
Episode 9
8 March 2025
Выпуск 10
Season 3
Episode 10
15 March 2025
Выпуск 11
Season 3
Episode 11
TBA
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree