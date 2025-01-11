Menu
Konfetka (2023), season 3

Konfetka season 3 poster
Konfetka 16+
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 11 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 22 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

7.8
Rate 17 votes
Выпуск 1
Season 3 Episode 1
11 January 2025
Выпуск 2
Season 3 Episode 2
18 January 2025
Выпуск 03
Season 3 Episode 3
25 January 2025
Выпуск 04
Season 3 Episode 4
1 February 2025
Выпуск 05
Season 3 Episode 5
8 February 2025
Выпуск 06
Season 3 Episode 6
15 February 2025
Выпуск 07
Season 3 Episode 7
22 February 2025
Выпуск 08
Season 3 Episode 8
1 March 2025
Выпуск 09
Season 3 Episode 9
8 March 2025
Выпуск 10
Season 3 Episode 10
15 March 2025
Выпуск 11
Season 3 Episode 11
TBA
