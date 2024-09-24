Menu
The Great British Bake Off (2010), season 15

The Great British Bake Off season 15 poster
The Great British Bake Off
Original title Season 15
Title Сезон 15
Season premiere 24 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 11 hours 30 minutes

TV Show rating

8.5
Rate 11 votes
Cake Week
Season 15 Episode 1
24 September 2024
Biscuit Week
Season 15 Episode 2
1 October 2024
Bread Week
Season 15 Episode 3
8 October 2024
Caramel Week
Season 15 Episode 4
15 October 2024
Pastry Week
Season 15 Episode 5
22 October 2024
Autumn Week
Season 15 Episode 6
29 October 2024
Dessert Week
Season 15 Episode 7
5 November 2024
1970s Week
Season 15 Episode 8
12 November 2024
Patisserie Week
Season 15 Episode 9
19 November 2024
The Final
Season 15 Episode 10
26 November 2024
