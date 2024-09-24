Menu
The Great British Bake Off
12+
Original title
Season 15
Title
Сезон 15
Season premiere
24 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
11 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
8.5
Rate
11
votes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Cake Week
Season 15
Episode 1
24 September 2024
Biscuit Week
Season 15
Episode 2
1 October 2024
Bread Week
Season 15
Episode 3
8 October 2024
Caramel Week
Season 15
Episode 4
15 October 2024
Pastry Week
Season 15
Episode 5
22 October 2024
Autumn Week
Season 15
Episode 6
29 October 2024
Dessert Week
Season 15
Episode 7
5 November 2024
1970s Week
Season 15
Episode 8
12 November 2024
Patisserie Week
Season 15
Episode 9
19 November 2024
The Final
Season 15
Episode 10
26 November 2024
