Stand Up (2013), season 13
Stand Up
16+
Season premiere
18 July 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
11 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
"Stand Up" season 13 list of episodes.
Episode 287
Season 13
Episode 1
18 July 2025
Episode 288
Season 13
Episode 2
26 July 2025
Episode 289
Season 13
Episode 3
2 August 2025
Episode 290
Season 13
Episode 4
9 August 2025
Episode 291
Season 13
Episode 5
16 August 2025
Episode 292
Season 13
Episode 6
23 August 2025
Episode 293
Season 13
Episode 7
30 August 2025
Episode 294
Season 13
Episode 8
6 September 2025
Episode 295
Season 13
Episode 9
13 September 2025
Episode 296
Season 13
Episode 10
20 September 2025
Episode 297
Season 13
Episode 11
27 September 2025
Episode 298
Season 13
Episode 12
4 October 2025
Episode 299
Season 13
Episode 13
11 October 2025
Episode 300
Season 13
Episode 14
18 October 2025
