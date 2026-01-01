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Kinoafisha
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Swarm
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
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