Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Soy Georgina (2022), season 3

Soy Georgina season 3 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Soy Georgina Seasons Season 3

Soy Georgina 12+
Original title Season 3
Title Сезон 3
Season premiere 18 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 6 minutes

TV Show rating

4.3
Rate 15 votes
4.1 IMDb
Soy Georgina List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Nuevo país, nuevo equipo
Season 3 Episode 1
18 September 2024
Vacaciones en familia
Season 3 Episode 2
18 September 2024
No rompas el silencio
Season 3 Episode 3
18 September 2024
Los 30 de Gio
Season 3 Episode 4
18 September 2024
Georgina en París
Season 3 Episode 5
18 September 2024
Hacia un futuro brillante
Season 3 Episode 6
18 September 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more