Soy Georgina (2022), season 3
Soy Georgina
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
18 September 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 6 minutes
TV Show rating
4.3
Rate
15
votes
4.1
IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Nuevo país, nuevo equipo
Season 3
Episode 1
18 September 2024
Vacaciones en familia
Season 3
Episode 2
18 September 2024
No rompas el silencio
Season 3
Episode 3
18 September 2024
Los 30 de Gio
Season 3
Episode 4
18 September 2024
Georgina en París
Season 3
Episode 5
18 September 2024
Hacia un futuro brillante
Season 3
Episode 6
18 September 2024
