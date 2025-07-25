Menu
Galustyan + (2022), season 2
Галустян +
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
25 July 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
3.6
Rate
16
votes
Galustyan + List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 21
Season 2
Episode 1
25 July 2025
Выпуск 22
Season 2
Episode 2
25 July 2025
Выпуск 23
Season 2
Episode 3
25 July 2025
Выпуск 24
Season 2
Episode 4
1 August 2025
Выпуск 25
Season 2
Episode 5
1 August 2025
Выпуск 26
Season 2
Episode 6
1 August 2025
Выпуск 27
Season 2
Episode 7
8 August 2025
Выпуск 28
Season 2
Episode 8
8 August 2025
Выпуск 29
Season 2
Episode 9
15 August 2025
Выпуск 30
Season 2
Episode 10
15 August 2025
Выпуск 31
Season 2
Episode 11
22 August 2025
Выпуск 32
Season 2
Episode 12
22 August 2025
TV series release schedule
