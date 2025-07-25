Menu
Galustyan + (2022), season 2

Galustyan + season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Galustyan + Seasons Season 2

Галустян + 16+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 25 July 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

3.6
Rate 16 votes
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 21
Season 2 Episode 1
25 July 2025
Выпуск 22
Season 2 Episode 2
25 July 2025
Выпуск 23
Season 2 Episode 3
25 July 2025
Выпуск 24
Season 2 Episode 4
1 August 2025
Выпуск 25
Season 2 Episode 5
1 August 2025
Выпуск 26
Season 2 Episode 6
1 August 2025
Выпуск 27
Season 2 Episode 7
8 August 2025
Выпуск 28
Season 2 Episode 8
8 August 2025
Выпуск 29
Season 2 Episode 9
15 August 2025
Выпуск 30
Season 2 Episode 10
15 August 2025
Выпуск 31
Season 2 Episode 11
22 August 2025
Выпуск 32
Season 2 Episode 12
22 August 2025
