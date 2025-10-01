Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Love Is Blind (2020), season 9
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Love Is Blind
Seasons
Season 9
Love Is Blind
16+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
1 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
10 hours 24 minutes
TV Show rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
Love Is Blind List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
A Love That Sparkles
Season 9
Episode 1
1 October 2025
Love Me When I'm Blind?
Season 9
Episode 2
1 October 2025
Ghost Town
Season 9
Episode 3
1 October 2025
The Dangerous Games We Play
Season 9
Episode 4
1 October 2025
I Want You To Want Me
Season 9
Episode 5
1 October 2025
Coming In Hot
Season 9
Episode 6
1 October 2025
Unknown Factors
Season 9
Episode 7
8 October 2025
Stripping the Veil
Season 9
Episode 8
8 October 2025
Ghosts of Pods Past
Season 9
Episode 9
8 October 2025
Runaway Groom
Season 9
Episode 10
15 October 2025
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Season 9
Episode 11
15 October 2025
Vow or Never
Season 9
Episode 12
22 October 2025
The Reunion
Season 9
Episode 13
29 October 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree