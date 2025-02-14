Menu
Love Is Blind (2020), season 8
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Love Is Blind
16+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
14 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
14
Runtime
11 hours 12 minutes
TV Show rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
Love Is Blind List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
I Have A Husband
Season 8
Episode 1
14 February 2025
Open Hearts, Open Minds, Can’t Lose
Season 8
Episode 2
14 February 2025
Hunger Games of Love
Season 8
Episode 3
14 February 2025
So Your Girlfriend Has a Boyfriend
Season 8
Episode 4
14 February 2025
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Season 8
Episode 5
14 February 2025
Do I Know You?
Season 8
Episode 6
14 February 2025
Bueller?
Season 8
Episode 7
21 February 2025
A Family Affair
Season 8
Episode 8
21 February 2025
The EX-Files
Season 8
Episode 9
21 February 2025
Oh Spare Me
Season 8
Episode 10
28 February 2025
Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs
Season 8
Episode 11
28 February 2025
Brides' Last Ride
Season 8
Episode 12
28 February 2025
The Weddings
Season 8
Episode 13
7 March 2025
The Reunion
Season 8
Episode 14
9 March 2025
