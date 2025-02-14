Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Love Is Blind (2020), season 8

Love Is Blind season 8 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Love Is Blind Seasons Season 8

Love Is Blind 16+
Original title Season 8
Title Сезон 8
Season premiere 14 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 14
Runtime 11 hours 12 minutes

TV Show rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
Love Is Blind List of episodes TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
I Have A Husband
Season 8 Episode 1
14 February 2025
Open Hearts, Open Minds, Can’t Lose
Season 8 Episode 2
14 February 2025
Hunger Games of Love
Season 8 Episode 3
14 February 2025
So Your Girlfriend Has a Boyfriend
Season 8 Episode 4
14 February 2025
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Season 8 Episode 5
14 February 2025
Do I Know You?
Season 8 Episode 6
14 February 2025
Bueller?
Season 8 Episode 7
21 February 2025
A Family Affair
Season 8 Episode 8
21 February 2025
The EX-Files
Season 8 Episode 9
21 February 2025
Oh Spare Me
Season 8 Episode 10
28 February 2025
Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs
Season 8 Episode 11
28 February 2025
Brides' Last Ride
Season 8 Episode 12
28 February 2025
The Weddings
Season 8 Episode 13
7 March 2025
The Reunion
Season 8 Episode 14
9 March 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more