Scrublands 2023 - 2025, season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Scrublands
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
17 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
Scrublands List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2
Episode 1
17 April 2025
Episode 2
Season 2
Episode 2
17 April 2025
Episode 3
Season 2
Episode 3
17 April 2025
Episode 4
Season 2
Episode 4
17 April 2025
