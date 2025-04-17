Menu
Scrublands 2023 - 2025, season 2

Scrublands season 2 poster
Scrublands
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 17 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 2 Episode 1
17 April 2025
Episode 2
Season 2 Episode 2
17 April 2025
Episode 3
Season 2 Episode 3
17 April 2025
Episode 4
Season 2 Episode 4
17 April 2025
