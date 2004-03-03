Menu
Kingdom Hospital 2004, season 1

Kingdom Hospital 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 3 March 2004
Production year 2004
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 20 votes
Thy Kingdom Come
Season 1 Episode 1
3 March 2004
Death's Kingdom
Season 1 Episode 2
10 March 2004
Goodbye Kiss
Season 1 Episode 3
17 March 2004
The West Side of Midnight
Season 1 Episode 4
24 March 2004
Hook's Kingdom
Season 1 Episode 5
31 March 2004
The Young and the Headless
Season 1 Episode 6
8 April 2004
Black Noise
Season 1 Episode 7
15 April 2004
Heartless
Season 1 Episode 8
22 April 2004
Butterfingers
Season 1 Episode 9
29 April 2004
The Passion of Reverend Jimmy
Season 1 Episode 10
24 June 2004
Seizure Day
Season 1 Episode 11
1 July 2004
Shoulda Stood in Bed
Season 1 Episode 12
8 July 2004
Finale
Season 1 Episode 13
15 July 2004
