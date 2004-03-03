Menu
Kingdom Hospital 2004, season 1
Season 1
Kingdom Hospital
16+
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 March 2004
Production year
2004
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
9 hours 19 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
20
votes
"Kingdom Hospital" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Thy Kingdom Come
Season 1
Episode 1
3 March 2004
Death's Kingdom
Season 1
Episode 2
10 March 2004
Goodbye Kiss
Season 1
Episode 3
17 March 2004
The West Side of Midnight
Season 1
Episode 4
24 March 2004
Hook's Kingdom
Season 1
Episode 5
31 March 2004
The Young and the Headless
Season 1
Episode 6
8 April 2004
Black Noise
Season 1
Episode 7
15 April 2004
Heartless
Season 1
Episode 8
22 April 2004
Butterfingers
Season 1
Episode 9
29 April 2004
The Passion of Reverend Jimmy
Season 1
Episode 10
24 June 2004
Seizure Day
Season 1
Episode 11
1 July 2004
Shoulda Stood in Bed
Season 1
Episode 12
8 July 2004
Finale
Season 1
Episode 13
15 July 2004
