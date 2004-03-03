Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kingdom Hospital poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kingdom Hospital Seasons

Kingdom Hospital All seasons

Kingdom Hospital 16+
Production year 2004
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel ABC

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Kingdom Hospital"
Kingdom Hospital - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 3 March 2004 - 15 July 2004
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more